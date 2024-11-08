Ex-Minister Urges Trump to Probe Imran Khan's Ouster

Former Pakistani federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has publicly requested that US President-elect Donald Trump investigate the circumstances surrounding the removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from office. Chaudhry claims the Biden administration was involved in Khan's ousting, a theory he hopes Trump will explore amid similarities in challenges faced by both leaders, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry pointed out what he perceives as 'similarities' in the political experiences of Trump and Khan, noting both leaders faced 'fake cases.' He indicated that Trump's advisors suspect Biden's administration influenced Khan's removal as Pakistan's prime minister, bolstering calls for Trump to directly assess the situation. Additionally, Chaudhry observed differences between the political dynamics in the US and Pakistan, stating, 'The people's decision was respected in the US election 2024, but Pakistan's general elections disregarded the nation's mandate,' alluding to compromised electoral integrity in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ali Muhammad Khan, in an ARY News interview, revealed that Imran Khan remains hopeful about the US-Pakistan relationship under Trump's anticipated presidency. Despite his current imprisonment, the former Prime Minister reportedly expressed optimism that Trump's return would dissipate the 'negativity' seen under the Biden administration, according to ARY News.

Ali Muhammad Khan clarified that Imran Khan did not reference his potential release from prison but maintained a positive stance on future Pakistan-US relations. Reflecting on 'good and friendly relations with Trump' during his prime ministership, Ali Muhammad Khan mentioned Trump's past calls to Imran Khan, which covered topics such as business and bilateral relations.

The PTI leader emphasized, 'Khan remarked that Trump had a positive attitude toward Pakistan and that bilateral relations were on the mend,' as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)