Left Menu

Ex-Minister Urges Trump to Probe Imran Khan's Ouster

Former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry has called on US President-elect Donald Trump to investigate Imran Khan's removal from office, alleging Biden's involvement. Chaudhry highlights parallels between Trump's and Khan's political struggles. The PTI leader emphasizes positive past US-Pakistan ties under Trump and hopes for restored relations if Trump assumes office again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:22 IST
Ex-Minister Urges Trump to Probe Imran Khan's Ouster
Former Pakistani Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry (Photo: X/ @fawadchaudhry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistani federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has publicly requested that US President-elect Donald Trump investigate the circumstances surrounding the removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from office. Chaudhry claims the Biden administration was involved in Khan's ousting, a theory he hopes Trump will explore amid similarities in challenges faced by both leaders, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry pointed out what he perceives as 'similarities' in the political experiences of Trump and Khan, noting both leaders faced 'fake cases.' He indicated that Trump's advisors suspect Biden's administration influenced Khan's removal as Pakistan's prime minister, bolstering calls for Trump to directly assess the situation. Additionally, Chaudhry observed differences between the political dynamics in the US and Pakistan, stating, 'The people's decision was respected in the US election 2024, but Pakistan's general elections disregarded the nation's mandate,' alluding to compromised electoral integrity in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ali Muhammad Khan, in an ARY News interview, revealed that Imran Khan remains hopeful about the US-Pakistan relationship under Trump's anticipated presidency. Despite his current imprisonment, the former Prime Minister reportedly expressed optimism that Trump's return would dissipate the 'negativity' seen under the Biden administration, according to ARY News.

Ali Muhammad Khan clarified that Imran Khan did not reference his potential release from prison but maintained a positive stance on future Pakistan-US relations. Reflecting on 'good and friendly relations with Trump' during his prime ministership, Ali Muhammad Khan mentioned Trump's past calls to Imran Khan, which covered topics such as business and bilateral relations.

The PTI leader emphasized, 'Khan remarked that Trump had a positive attitude toward Pakistan and that bilateral relations were on the mend,' as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024