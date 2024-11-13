Left Menu

Trump Appoints Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump announces former Governor Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security, emphasizing her strong stance on border security. Noem expresses her commitment to working with Tom Homan and ensuring the safety of American families. Other notable appointments include John Ratcliffe, Elon Musk, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
President-elect Donald Trump has named Kristi Noem, former Congresswoman and Governor of South Dakota, as his choice for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. This marks a significant step in assembling his national security team before his January 2025 inauguration.

Trump praised Noem's commitment to border security, noting her proactive measures in collaborating with the National Guard. "She has been instrumental in addressing the Biden Border Crisis," Trump highlighted in his announcement. He expressed confidence in her ability to secure the nation's borders alongside 'Border Czar' Tom Homan.

Noem expressed gratitude for her appointment, affirming her dedication to the role. She aims to contribute to Trump's goal of enhancing safety across American communities. Other significant appointments included John Ratcliffe as CIA Director and Elon Musk to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

