Heightened Vigilance: Meghalaya Bolsters Border Security After Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Meghalaya's government has ramped up security along the state's 443-km international border with Bangladesh.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, en route to the Vatican for Pope Francis's funeral, is vigilantly supervising the region's security measures, emphasizing collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF).

Despite geographical challenges hindering fencing in parts of the border, the BSF has apprehended 78 illegal entrants this year, as efforts to fortify the border continue.

