Left Menu

Egypt Condemns Israeli Minister's Controversial Remarks on West Bank

Egypt strongly denounces Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich's call for Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank, criticizing his statements as a breach of international law. Egypt asserts that such rhetoric reflects Israel’s disinterest in peace and perpetuates regional conflict, as noted by the Egyptian foreign ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:28 IST
Egypt Condemns Israeli Minister's Controversial Remarks on West Bank
Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a bold rebuke, Egypt has publicly denounced remarks by Israel's finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, regarding the imposition of Israeli sovereignty and settlement expansion in the West Bank. The Egyptian foreign ministry described these comments as a blatant violation of international laws and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The Tuesday statement from Egypt's foreign ministry criticized Smotrich's statements as not only extremist but also indicative of Israel's unwillingness to engage in peace efforts in the region. The rhetoric, Egypt asserts, underscores a prevailing policy of arrogance that has historically escalated conflict in the Middle East.

By highlighting these points, Egypt effectively calls out the Israeli government for what it sees as a persistent pattern of resistance to making the necessary compromises for lasting peace. Such declarations serve as a stark reminder of the fragile geopolitical landscape that continues to challenge stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024