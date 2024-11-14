Trump Plans Envoy for Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Transition

According to sources, President-elect Donald Trump is set to appoint a senior special envoy to spearhead efforts to secure a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This strategic move aims to quickly establish a viable path to peace, as reported by US TV channel Fox News on Wednesday.

The role, modeled after Kurt Volker's volunteer service as a special representative to Ukrainian negotiations in 2017-2019, will likely be unsalaried. Simultaneously, the Biden administration is preparing to exhaust its available resources to aid Ukraine before Trump assumes office, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.

In a notable Oval Office meeting, President Biden and President-elect Trump discussed various pressing national and international matters, including the situation in Ukraine. Both leaders reportedly engaged in a constructive dialogue, underscoring the ongoing commitment of the U.S. to support Ukraine amid its defense against Russian aggression.

