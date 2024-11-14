Left Menu

Islamic Scholar Advocates Unity at Major Peace Conference

Abdullah Al-Buaijan, an imam at Prophet Muhammad's Mosque, emphasized Islam's core message of peace and warned against division at a major peace conference in Kozhikode. The event drew over 50,000 attendees and was widely viewed online. Kerala's Minister for Waqf praised Saudi Arabia's efforts in promoting peace.

Imam and Khateeb of the Prophet's Mosque Sheikh Abdullah Al-Buaijan addresses the conference (Image: Saudi Gazette). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a significant gathering aimed at promoting peace and unity, Abdullah Al-Buaijan, a preacher and imam at the Prophet Muhammad's Mosque, addressed a peace conference in Kozhikode under the theme 'Islam is the religion of humanity and peace.' As reported by the Saudi Gazette, Al-Buaijan articulated that Islam fundamentally embodies peace and security.

In his address, Al-Buaijan, who serves as both an imam and khateeb of the mosque, highlighted the potential dangers posed by divisions among Muslims. He warned that such discord could undermine national unity, incite chaos, and even lead to wars. Al-Buaijan stressed that Islam forbids disagreements that cause failure and weaken the strength of a nation.

The conference was organized by Kerala Nadvatul Mujahideen and attended by more than 50,000 Muslims. Kerala's Minister for Waqf and Hajj, V Abdurahiman, praised Saudi Arabia for its role in promoting Islam and fostering peace. Al-Buaijan also led prayers for attendees, further marking the significance of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

