US Champions Sports Diplomacy Amid India-Pakistan Cricket Tensions

US State Department's Vedant Patel emphasizes the power of sports diplomacy in connecting people during a press briefing. Amidst India-Pakistan cricket tensions over security concerns for ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Patel highlights the importance of sports in fostering international relationships, while clarifying US non-intervention in bilateral issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 10:32 IST
US Department of State Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel (Photo/US State Department/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel underscored the critical role of sports diplomacy in strengthening human connections and international relations. In a Thursday press conference, Patel articulated the Biden administration's efforts to prioritize this facet of diplomacy, describing sports as a 'potent and connecting force.' He emphasized that fostering relationships through sports remains a key goal for the department.

Patel's remarks came in response to inquiries about growing tensions between India and Pakistan concerning security issues related to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He stressed that sports acts as a unifying factor, significant for building human-to-human ties—an area this administration has heavily focused on.

While speaking about the Indo-Pak relations, Patel clarified the U.S. stance, noting it was not America's place to intervene in bilateral matters between the two nations. His comments followed reports that India refused to visit Pakistan for the ICC event, citing safety fears. The Pakistan Cricket Board has sought explanations from the ICC concerning India's refusal, with India proposing that matches be played on a hybrid model instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

