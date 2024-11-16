Left Menu

Pioneering Inclusion: MENA Leadership Summit in Abu Dhabi

The Special Olympics UAE hosts its first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Business Leadership Meeting in Abu Dhabi, focusing on expanding inclusive sports and integration programs. Leaders from 18 countries, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, gather to discuss strategies, share best practices, and plan collaborative efforts for disability rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:45 IST
Special Olympics UAE welcomed leaders of Special Olympics Programmes in the Middle East and North Africa (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi has become the focal point for advancing disability rights as the Special Olympics UAE kicks off the inaugural Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Business Leadership Meeting. Held from November 15 to 17, the summit convenes leaders from 18 nations, aimed at shaping future strategies for inclusive sports and community engagement.

Among the prominent figures at the event are Dr. Timothy Shriver, Chairman of Special Olympics International, and Eng. Ayman Abdel Wahab, MENA Regional President of Special Olympics. The gathering aims to foster collaboration across the region, emphasizing the sharing of best practices in sports, health, and education for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A notable development on the first day was the appointment of Talal Al Hashemi as Chair of the newly established MENA Regional Advisory Council.

Talal Al Hashemi expressed his appreciation for his new role, recognizing the UAE's leading example in promoting inclusivity. The MENA Regional Advisory Council, composed of members from across the region, is set to create sustainable frameworks to broaden opportunities for those with disabilities. Eng. Ayman Abdel Wahab extended his gratitude to the UAE for hosting the meeting, highlighting the nation's significant role in empowering individuals with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

