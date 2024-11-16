Zelenskyy Sees Hope in Trump's Promise for Ukraine Peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed optimism about Donald Trump's incoming administration expediting peace with Russia. Highlighting past discussions and shared positions, he believes a resolution could be imminent under Trump, despite uncertainties in US support to Kyiv, reported Anadolu via an interview with Suspilne.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is optimistic about the potential for the Donald Trump administration to expedite a resolution to the ongoing conflict with Russia. In an interview with Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne, Zelenskyy emphasized the alignment of Ukraine's positions with Trump, as reported by Anadolu.
Zelenskyy clarified that despite suggestions, Ukraine has not felt pressured by Trump to negotiate with Russia and highlighted Ukraine's independence in negotiations involving the US, including discussions with both Trump and Biden, as well as European leaders.
The Ukrainian leader optimistically noted that the conflict might end sooner under Trump's leadership, referencing the administration's pledge for a swift resolution. However, Trump's past inconsistent stance towards US support for Ukraine adds uncertainty to this outlook. Zelenskyy's remarks, however, underscore a cautious optimism for renewed US engagement in securing peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
