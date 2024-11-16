Left Menu

Jamaat-i-Islami Protests Alleged Rigging in Karachi By-Elections

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) led a protest against the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in Karachi, claiming manipulation in recent local by-elections. Despite PPP's victory in eight out of ten seats, JI alleged electoral fraud and vowed further protests. Concerns about transparency were raised, with accusations of unfair tactics and election result irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:19 IST
Jamaat-i-Islami Protests Alleged Rigging in Karachi By-Elections
Monem Zafar Khan (Photo/@monemzafarkhan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Friday, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) organized a protest on Karachi's Sharea Faisal, accusing the ruling Pakistan People's Party (PPP) of manipulating the results of recent local government by-elections with administrative support. These by-elections, held on Thursday, aimed to occupy 10 vacant seats, including several key positions across different Karachi districts. The PPP emerged triumphant by securing eight seats, including one in the historically JI-led Liaquatabad Town.

Despite winning two seats, JI lambasted the outcome, alleging electoral rigging, and staged a demonstration near the Nursery bus stop to underscore their discontent. According to Dawn reports, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which had previously raised concerns about the electoral process, refrained from commenting on the results. Addressing the protestors, JI leader Monem Zafar emphasized that his party wouldn't abide by what they termed a 'fake mandate' and warned of escalating protests if the results weren't revised to reflect genuine voter intention.

Zafar accused the PPP, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and law enforcement of manipulating election results. He passionately affirmed that fraudulent outcomes won't be tolerated, and pledged to continue protests and pursue legal remedies. He articulated that Karachi's electorate significantly supported JI, but the PPP resorted to 'electoral terrorism' and 'unfair strategies' to turn their apparent 'defeat' into victory.

Critiquing the PPP further, Zafar alleged reliance on 'fascism, mandate theft, hooliganism, and undemocratic tactics.' He claimed tampering had occurred with vital election documents under PPP influence. Zafar asserted these manipulations have gravely undermined public trust in the electoral framework, a situation he termed both grave and perilous.

Providing examples of alleged disruptions, Zafar pointed to irregularities in Model Town's UC 7. He noted the JI traditionally won with a significant margin, contrasting drastically with recent by-poll irregularities, where votes appeared inflated for PPP and diminished for JI. Similar discrepancies were cited regarding Liaquatabad Town, prompting his concerns over electoral fairness in Karachi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024