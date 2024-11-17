Left Menu

Karachi Dairy Farmers' Milk Price Concerns Amid Tax Hikes

Dairy farmers in Karachi are considering raising milk prices due to a significant increase in taxes on dairy animals. This tax hike, affecting areas like Gadap Town, has led to demands for higher milk prices, amidst the backdrop of soaring inflation and economic challenges in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:34 IST
Karachi Dairy Farmers' Milk Price Concerns Amid Tax Hikes
Representative Image (Photo/X@kissan_pakistan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Dairy farmers in Karachi are poised to raise milk prices following a significant tax hike by the Pakistani administration on dairy animals. The taxes, which have shot up from PKR 100 to PKR 700 per animal in regions such as Gadap Town and others, have left farmers struggling with heightened operational costs.

The situation is exacerbated with the Ibrahim Hyderi Town administration imposing an additional PKR 400 tax per animal. Unable to bear a PKR 1100 entry fee per animal, farmers warn that an increase in milk and dairy product prices may be inevitable. This development follows a June agreement on milk prices between the Commissioner of Karachi and dairy farmers.

The deal set the retail milk price at PKR 220 per litre, with strict compliance measures in place. As inflation grips Pakistan, causing soaring costs for essentials like pulses and oil, Karachi residents face mounting financial pressure amid dwindling governmental intervention, fueling growing public discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024