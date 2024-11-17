Karachi Dairy Farmers' Milk Price Concerns Amid Tax Hikes

Dairy farmers in Karachi are poised to raise milk prices following a significant tax hike by the Pakistani administration on dairy animals. The taxes, which have shot up from PKR 100 to PKR 700 per animal in regions such as Gadap Town and others, have left farmers struggling with heightened operational costs.

The situation is exacerbated with the Ibrahim Hyderi Town administration imposing an additional PKR 400 tax per animal. Unable to bear a PKR 1100 entry fee per animal, farmers warn that an increase in milk and dairy product prices may be inevitable. This development follows a June agreement on milk prices between the Commissioner of Karachi and dairy farmers.

The deal set the retail milk price at PKR 220 per litre, with strict compliance measures in place. As inflation grips Pakistan, causing soaring costs for essentials like pulses and oil, Karachi residents face mounting financial pressure amid dwindling governmental intervention, fueling growing public discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)