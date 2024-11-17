Drone Attack Sparks Wildfire Near Jerusalem

Jerusalem experienced a significant security breach on Sunday as a drone attack targeted an antenna farm near the southern city of Yavne. Owned by the Bezeq telecom company, the site suffered damage, although fortunately, no injuries were reported. Social media images depicted smoke emanating from the field following the interception by defense forces.

The morning incident prompted alarms across Israel's Lachish and Shefela regions. The Israeli Air Force successfully countered the aerial threat, intercepting a drone fired from the east. The interception, however, led to shrapnel igniting a wildfire at Moshav Kfar HaNagid, necessitating immediate response from fire crews.

Yavne's mayor, Roei Gabay, described the event as unprecedented, noting it marked the first occurrence of a UAV reaching this area. The incident recalls previous threats made by Hezbollah against the city of Ashdod, suggesting a persistent regional tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)