Left Menu

Gantz Slams Judicial Overhaul Calls Amid Rising Tensions in Israel

Israeli National Unity party leader Benny Gantz criticized Justice Minister Yariv Levin's push to revive the country's controversial judicial overhaul. Gantz argues that the initiative has contributed to internal discord and warns that it should not be pursued amid ongoing tensions and recent protests involving violence against Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:22 IST
Gantz Slams Judicial Overhaul Calls Amid Rising Tensions in Israel
Benny Gantz condemns renewed calls for judicial reform amidst conflict. (Photo: X/ @gantzbe). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a heated exchange highlighting Israel's simmering political tensions, National Unity party leader Benny Gantz has opened fire on Justice Minister Yariv Levin's insistence on reviving a contentious judicial overhaul. Gantz expressed his opposition through Twitter, stating that the initiative has sown discord within the nation, directly impacting recent events.

Levin made his comments following an incident where flares were thrown at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence. Although Netanyahu was not home, the episode has illuminated the nation's growing fractures. Levin contends that the time is ripe for bolstering Israel's justice and law enforcement systems, pointing to the incident as evidence of the urgent need for reform.

Gantz's outcry is deeply rooted in concerns over a potential return to judicial reforms that the current emergency war-time government had put on hold after October 7. Despite the heated political landscape, Gantz stands firm in demanding that any dissent against the government must remain within the bounds of the law, underlining his complex stance toward Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024