Gantz Slams Judicial Overhaul Calls Amid Rising Tensions in Israel

In a heated exchange highlighting Israel's simmering political tensions, National Unity party leader Benny Gantz has opened fire on Justice Minister Yariv Levin's insistence on reviving a contentious judicial overhaul. Gantz expressed his opposition through Twitter, stating that the initiative has sown discord within the nation, directly impacting recent events.

Levin made his comments following an incident where flares were thrown at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence. Although Netanyahu was not home, the episode has illuminated the nation's growing fractures. Levin contends that the time is ripe for bolstering Israel's justice and law enforcement systems, pointing to the incident as evidence of the urgent need for reform.

Gantz's outcry is deeply rooted in concerns over a potential return to judicial reforms that the current emergency war-time government had put on hold after October 7. Despite the heated political landscape, Gantz stands firm in demanding that any dissent against the government must remain within the bounds of the law, underlining his complex stance toward Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)