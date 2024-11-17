Left Menu

India and Nigeria: Strengthening Democratic Ties and Global Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nigeria underscores the robust partnership between the two democracies. Celebrating shared values and demographic energy, Modi expressed gratitude for the warm reception, highlighted strategic collaboration opportunities, and emphasized India's role as a global leader and 'first responder' during crises, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:24 IST
PM Narendra Modi addressing Indian diaspora in Nigeria (Photo/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
In his first visit to Nigeria as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi spotlighted the strong ties between India and Nigeria, emphasizing their shared democratic values, diversity, and demographic potential. He addressed the Indian diaspora in Abuja, marking the enduring relationship forged through shared struggles.

Modi expressed appreciation for the warm welcome received from the Nigerian people, terming it 'incredible.' He thanked Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for bestowing Nigeria's National Award upon him, dedicating it to the millions of Indians and the Indian community in Nigeria.

Highlighting India's international influence, Modi noted India's success in securing a permanent seat for the African Union in the G20. He stressed India's role as a 'new hope' for global peace and prosperity, citing the country's proactive stance during the COVID-19 pandemic in vaccine distribution.

Modi's visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years, as part of a tour to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana. His discussions with President Tinubu focused on enhancing strategic partnerships across sectors such as defense, energy, and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

