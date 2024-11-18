UAE Joins Global Dialogue at G20 Sherpa Meeting in Brazil

In Rio de Janeiro, a delegation from the United Arab Emirates, led by Saleh Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil and UAE Sous Sherpa to the G20, participated in the Fourth G20 Sherpa Meeting held from November 12 to 17, 2024. The discussions were aimed at negotiating the content of the G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration, ahead of the Summit hosted by Brazil on November 18 and 19, 2024.

The draft declaration under review by the G20 Sherpas encompasses a wide array of vital global concerns. These include recent international economic and political progress, efforts towards social inclusion and eradicating hunger and poverty, energy transition, sustainable development, and the reform of global governance frameworks.

The UAE was extended an invitation as a guest nation at this year's G20 meeting, marking its fifth participation. The country has previously joined G20 Summits in various host locations including France in 2011, Saudi Arabia in 2020, Indonesia in 2022, and India in 2023.

