Diplomatic Dialogues: U.S. and France to Tackle Global Issues

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, during his visit to Paris. The key agenda includes discussions on the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Iran nuclear talks, and escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to a French diplomatic source.

The Trump administration has rejuvenated negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program, beginning with meetings last weekend in Oman and a follow-up round in Rome this coming weekend. Concurrently, efforts are underway to broker peace in the Ukraine conflict, while U.S. officials engage in talks in the French capital.

French government representative Sophie Primas confirmed the anticipated visit of both Marco Rubio and White House envoy Steve Witkoff. She noted that discussions would cover a broad spectrum of Middle Eastern issues, emphasizing that 'all subjects regarding the Middle East will be on the table.'

