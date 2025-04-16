Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: U.S. and France to Tackle Global Issues

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris to discuss crucial global issues, including the Ukraine war, Middle East tensions, and Iran nuclear talks. The discussions follow the Trump administration's renewed negotiations on Iran's nuclear program and efforts to address the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:32 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: U.S. and France to Tackle Global Issues
Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, during his visit to Paris. The key agenda includes discussions on the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Iran nuclear talks, and escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to a French diplomatic source.

The Trump administration has rejuvenated negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program, beginning with meetings last weekend in Oman and a follow-up round in Rome this coming weekend. Concurrently, efforts are underway to broker peace in the Ukraine conflict, while U.S. officials engage in talks in the French capital.

French government representative Sophie Primas confirmed the anticipated visit of both Marco Rubio and White House envoy Steve Witkoff. She noted that discussions would cover a broad spectrum of Middle Eastern issues, emphasizing that 'all subjects regarding the Middle East will be on the table.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025