Biden's Bold Move: Ukraine Cleared to Strike Russia, Sparks Global Tensions

Russia condemns US President Joe Biden's decision allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russia, branding it an escalation and increased US involvement. The authorization, confirmed just before Trump's presidency begins, is seen as a response to Russia involving North Korean troops. Ukraine focuses on missile quantity over permission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:54 IST
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

In a significant geopolitical maneuver, Russia has denounced US President Joe Biden's decision permitting Ukraine to execute deep strikes within Russian territory using long-range missiles. The Kremlin views this as a 'significant escalation,' symbolizing direct American involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov labeled the move a 'qualitatively new round of escalation' and a 'qualitatively new situation' regarding US involvement. According to TASS, Peskov highlighted these concerns, noting that such signals have been broadcast to the Western powers with assurances from President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

The New York Times reported that Biden authorized the move as a strategic response to unexpected Russian and North Korean military collaborations. This development emerges shortly before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office, who has been vocal about ending the conflict and scrutinizing US support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

