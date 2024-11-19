UAE Fortifies Global Alliances at the G20 Summit in Rio

In an influential appearance, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, represented the UAE at the 19th G20 summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This summit marks the UAE's fifth participation as a guest country, underscoring its commitment to global cooperation and diplomacy.

The Crown Prince conveyed greetings from UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to global leaders, expressing support for sustainable solutions against hunger and poverty. He announced a significant contribution of USD 100 million through the UAE Aid Agency, aligning with the recently launched Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Khaled bin Mohamed praised Brazil's efforts in hosting the summit and reiterated the UAE's dedication to advancing clean energy, sustainable development, and comprehensive global governance. This engagement highlights the UAE's ongoing partnerships and active role in international platforms.

