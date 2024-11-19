Left Menu

Anticipation Soars as PM Modi Embarks on Groundbreaking Visit to Guyana

Indian-origin residents in Guyana are thrilled about PM Narendra Modi's historic visit, marking the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years. The visit aims to strengthen the unique relationship between the two nations and explore avenues for cooperation amidst Guyana's economic transformation.

Updated: 19-11-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:45 IST
Pravinchandra Dave, a financial consultant in Guyana (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Anticipation is running high among Indian-origin residents in Guyana as they eagerly await the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a historic state visit, dubbed as the first by an Indian Prime Minister in more than five decades. Around 40% of Guyana's population traces their roots back to India.

Prime Minister Modi's visit, invited by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is expected to foster strategic collaboration based on a shared heritage, culture, and values. Modi has expressed intentions to pay tribute to the long-standing Indian diaspora, engage with Guyana's parliament, and participate in the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit.

Guyana is on the brink of economic growth due to significant oil and gas discoveries. The stable Guyanese dollar further appeals to economic partnerships. Financial consultant Pravinchandra Dave highlights this visit's uniqueness and its potential to boost significant investment and collaboration opportunities between the two nations.

