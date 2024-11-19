Indo-US Summit Paves Path for Rare Diseases Breakthroughs

The 2024 Indo-US Bridging RARE Summit convened in New Delhi, marking a significant collaboration between India and the United States to tackle the complex challenges of rare diseases. From November 16 to 18, key figures from both nations discussed critical topics such as orphan drug trials and diversity in patient engagement.

The summit focused on themes like patient engagement across borders, digitization of rare disease management, and regulatory considerations. A central ambition is to transform rare diseases into seldom-seen conditions. By uniting stakeholders, the event aimed to replace patient isolation with inclusion, stressing the importance of international cooperation.

Recognizing India's digital and healthcare innovations under PM Modi's leadership, the summit highlighted initiatives like the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD) 2021. Participants underscored how India's genetic diversity offers a robust foundation for global health insights, advocating for joint research and culturally nuanced patient strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)