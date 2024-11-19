Left Menu

Indo-US Summit Paves Path for Rare Diseases Breakthroughs

The Indo-US Bridging RARE Summit 2024, held in New Delhi, gathered experts from India and the US to address rare diseases, orphan drug trials, and inclusivity. It aimed to turn rare diseases into rarely-seen diseases by fostering cross-border collaboration, resource pooling, and knowledge sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:53 IST
Indo-US Summit Paves Path for Rare Diseases Breakthroughs
Indo-US RARE Summit 2024 (Photo/ @indousrare). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 2024 Indo-US Bridging RARE Summit convened in New Delhi, marking a significant collaboration between India and the United States to tackle the complex challenges of rare diseases. From November 16 to 18, key figures from both nations discussed critical topics such as orphan drug trials and diversity in patient engagement.

The summit focused on themes like patient engagement across borders, digitization of rare disease management, and regulatory considerations. A central ambition is to transform rare diseases into seldom-seen conditions. By uniting stakeholders, the event aimed to replace patient isolation with inclusion, stressing the importance of international cooperation.

Recognizing India's digital and healthcare innovations under PM Modi's leadership, the summit highlighted initiatives like the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD) 2021. Participants underscored how India's genetic diversity offers a robust foundation for global health insights, advocating for joint research and culturally nuanced patient strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024