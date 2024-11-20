Left Menu

US and India Unite for Early Education: Launch of Learn Play Grow Initiative

The US Government and Sesame Workshop India Trust launched the Learn Play Grow initiative in New Delhi, aimed at enhancing early childhood education in India. The program targets foundational skills in literacy, numeracy, and hygiene for children in Rajasthan and Telangana, while reaching millions through digital content in Hindi and Telugu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:54 IST
US Envoy Eric Garcetti at the learn, play grow event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The U.S. Government, in collaboration with Sesame Workshop India Trust, unveiled the Learn Play Grow initiative at the American Center in New Delhi as a highlight of International Education Week. This program, spearheaded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is designed to bolster early childhood education and expand health practices among young learners and families across India.

Learn Play Grow engages children with beloved Sesame Street characters like Chamki and Elmo to teach foundational skills in literacy, numeracy, and hygiene. The initiative targets children in Rajasthan and Telangana, extending its reach to millions across India through digital content in Hindi and Telugu. Eric Garcetti, U.S. Ambassador to India, emphasized the program's role in strengthening U.S.-India educational ties and fostering future-oriented, inclusive education.

The launch also highlighted USAID-backed projects aligned with the Indian government's NIPUN Bharat mission, advocating for universal literacy and numeracy with an emphasis on inclusivity and gender equity. The initiative will be rolled out in over 1,000 Anganwadi Centers in Rajasthan's Baran district and Telangana's Bhupalpally district, aiming to impact thousands of children and families and provide broader access via digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

