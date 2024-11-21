Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Engaging Visit to Dominica

During his visit to Georgetown, Guyana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit. This meeting forms a part of India's strategic initiative to bolster connections with Caribbean countries and advance bilateral cooperation.

India and Dominica share a history of favorable diplomatic relations since the inception of formal ties in 1981. High-level discussions have been consistent, notably between the two leaders at the India-CARICOM Leaders' Meeting in New York in 2019. Despite Dominica lacking a dedicated diplomatic mission in India, it is represented through an accreditation to India's mission in Port of Spain.

India's support for Dominica is multifaceted, marked by initiatives like the Vaccine Maitri program and the India-UNDP Project for sustainable livelihoods in the Kalinago community with a USD 1 million grant. This commitment extends with a pledge of an additional USD 1 million for community resilience projects, underlining the robust development partnership.

