Communication Clampdown Anticipated Ahead of PTI's Mass Protests

Pakistan is preparing for major disruptions in mobile and internet services, particularly in Islamabad and Punjab, due to planned PTI protests on November 24. Authorities have already imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi, restricting large gatherings due to fears of unrest. PTI demands Imran Khan's release to cancel the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The upcoming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest on November 24 is expected to lead to a significant suspension of mobile and internet services across Pakistan, specifically in Islamabad and Punjab. Reports suggest that districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may also experience connectivity issues, as authorities disrupt networks to prevent unrest.

Sources from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirm the plan to halt mobile internet services starting November 22, while firewalls will be employed to slow down internet speed and limit access to social media platforms. The extent of these measures will depend on the unfolding situation, reflecting government concerns over potential protest-related disturbances.

In anticipation of unrest, Section 144 has been enacted in Rawalpindi, banning assemblies and rallies of more than four people. This order follows intelligence reports predicting 'unrest,' 'extremism,' and 'terrorism' in connection with the PTI protest. Meanwhile, PTI has set conditions to call off the protest, primarily demanding the release of its founder, Imran Khan, as a sign of relief from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

