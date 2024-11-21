Left Menu

Amnesty Condemns Harsh Sentencing in Hong Kong's Largest Security Law Case

Amnesty International has denounced the sentencing of 45 Hong Kong opposition members under the National Security Law. Sentences up to 10 years have been criticized as politically motivated, meant to punish government opponents and suppress dissent. The case highlights escalating concerns over Hong Kong's freedom and justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amnesty International has strongly criticized the sentencing of 45 Hong Kong opposition figures found guilty of "conspiring to subvert state power" under the National Security Law. The organization condemned the lengthy jail terms, which reach up to 10 years, as politically driven maneuvers to intimidate and suppress dissent against the government.

Sarah Brooks, Amnesty's China Director, emphasized the political nature of the case, branding the convictions a "ruthless purge" of opposition voices. She highlighted the lack of international crime committed by the defendants, urging for their immediate release and questioning the integrity of Hong Kong's judicial system.

This case marks the largest prosecution under the law, with 47 defendants charged related to organizing "primaries" for the 2020 Legislative Council elections. Amnesty's stance reflects growing concerns regarding the disproportionate application of national security provisions, exacerbating Hong Kong's deteriorating human rights landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

