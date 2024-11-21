Balochistan Protests Intensify Over Young Boy's Abduction

In a powerful demonstration, schoolchildren gathered at Balochistan Assembly Chowk to demand the safe return of Muhammad Musawir. The young boy was abducted last week from Multani Mohalla. Wednesday evening saw children carrying placards, urging authorities to expedite the search. Political rallies simultaneously intensified pressure on law enforcement, as reported by Express Tribune.

Seventh-grader Abdullah voiced concerns over student safety, questioning how children could focus on studies under such risks. Parents echoed these fears. The protests coinciding with political rallies disrupted traffic in Quetta, leaving commuters stuck for hours, according to Express Tribune. Senior officials were called to update lawmakers about the investigation, but no leads have emerged.

The November 14 abduction has sparked public anger across citizens, political groups, and the business community. Protesters vowed to continue demonstrations until Musawir's safe return. With support from traders, political parties plan to block key highways connecting Balochistan to the nation. A province-wide strike on November 25 aims to pressure the provincial government.

The provincial administration faces criticism. Maulana Abdul Wasey, Balochistan JUI-F Amir, lambasted the government for ineffective governance and public safety failures. Announcing his party's backing of the November 23 strike, he highlighted ongoing lawlessness and enforced disappearances plaguing Balochistan. Thousands, mostly Baloch, have been forcibly vanished by security forces without legal process, resulting in a troubling human rights issue.

