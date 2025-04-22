Left Menu

Partnership Power: Fortifying Nutrition for Gujarat's Schoolchildren

Millers for Nutrition, in collaboration with Fortify Health and The Akshaya Patra Foundation, is supplying fortified wheat flour to 3416 schools in Gujarat, benefiting over 400,000 children. The initiative aims to address nutritional deficiencies and improve health standards by providing high-quality fortified food, supporting both health and local businesses.

Millers for Nutrition has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Fortify Health and The Akshaya Patra Foundation to supply fortified wheat flour to 3416 schools in Gujarat, targeting over 400,000 children. This initiative not only offers nutritional benefits but also strengthens local food industries.

''We are proud to enhance nutrition in India with our partners,'' noted Monojit Indra of TechnoServe. Over the last year, these organizations have trained Gujarat millers to produce quality fortified flour, demonstrating a model that benefits children's health and boosts business operations.

This collaboration stands as a testament to the power of partnership in making impactful improvements in public health. Fortify Health CEO, Tony Senanayake, emphasized the scalability and effectiveness of this intervention in addressing anaemia challenges, reaffirming the commitment to health improvements through strategic partnerships.

