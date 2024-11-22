VINBAX-2024: Strengthening Indo-Vietnam Ties through Joint HADR Exercises

The historic Indo-Vietnam Joint Field Training Exercise, VINBAX-2024, marked its successful conclusion on November 20, following an intense 48-hour joint validation. The finale, held at Kaushalya Dam, featured a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Validation Exercise named 'Ex Raahat'.

In his valedictory speech, Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar, GOC Kharga Corps, underscored the strategic evolution of India-Vietnam relations into a comprehensive partnership. This significant development signals a fresh phase in the nations' ties, fostering their shared vision for peace and prosperity. Lt Gen Pushkar thanked Vietnamese authorities for the seamless execution of VINBAX-2024, which has notably bolstered mutual understanding and interoperability.

Adding to this, Senior Colonel Dr. Nguyen Ba Hung, of Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence, applauded the successful exercise completion, highlighting the exercise as a milestone showcasing commitment to disaster management cooperation. It demonstrated advanced skills, particularly in medical and engineering domains, essential for HADR operations, while also appreciating the Western Command and other Indian authorities for their support.

Troops from the Vietnam People's Army and Indian Army engaged in VINBAX-2024 from November 4, which commenced with UN mission orientations and culminated with strategic exercises like 'Ex Blue Helmet'. These activities enhanced engineering and medical proficiency under a UN mandate.

The HADR exercise 'Ex Raahat' at Kaushalya Dam exemplified impeccable coordination among Indian Armed Forces, Para-Military, and civil authorities, integrating advanced equipment to effectively manage joint disaster relief operations.

