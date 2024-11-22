Left Menu

VINBAX-2024: Strengthening Indo-Vietnam Ties through Joint HADR Exercises

The fifth Indo-Vietnam Joint Field Training Exercise, VINBAX-2024, concluded with a 48-hour validation exercise and 'Ex Raahat' at Kaushalya Dam, emphasizing strengthened cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, enhanced interoperability, and a commitment to disaster relief efforts between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:44 IST
VINBAX-2024: Strengthening Indo-Vietnam Ties through Joint HADR Exercises
India-Vietnam Joint military exercise Vinbax 2024 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The historic Indo-Vietnam Joint Field Training Exercise, VINBAX-2024, marked its successful conclusion on November 20, following an intense 48-hour joint validation. The finale, held at Kaushalya Dam, featured a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Validation Exercise named 'Ex Raahat'.

In his valedictory speech, Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar, GOC Kharga Corps, underscored the strategic evolution of India-Vietnam relations into a comprehensive partnership. This significant development signals a fresh phase in the nations' ties, fostering their shared vision for peace and prosperity. Lt Gen Pushkar thanked Vietnamese authorities for the seamless execution of VINBAX-2024, which has notably bolstered mutual understanding and interoperability.

Adding to this, Senior Colonel Dr. Nguyen Ba Hung, of Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence, applauded the successful exercise completion, highlighting the exercise as a milestone showcasing commitment to disaster management cooperation. It demonstrated advanced skills, particularly in medical and engineering domains, essential for HADR operations, while also appreciating the Western Command and other Indian authorities for their support.

Troops from the Vietnam People's Army and Indian Army engaged in VINBAX-2024 from November 4, which commenced with UN mission orientations and culminated with strategic exercises like 'Ex Blue Helmet'. These activities enhanced engineering and medical proficiency under a UN mandate.

The HADR exercise 'Ex Raahat' at Kaushalya Dam exemplified impeccable coordination among Indian Armed Forces, Para-Military, and civil authorities, integrating advanced equipment to effectively manage joint disaster relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024