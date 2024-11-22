2024 Marks Deadliest Year for Humanitarian Workers Amid Spiraling Violence

Geneva saw a poignant announcement today as the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) disclosed that 2024 has set a grim record for humanitarian worker casualties. Official data highlights 281 aid workers have lost their lives, marking a dire escalation compared to previous years.

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, emphasized the alarming rise in violence against aid personnel. Describing the situation as "unconscionable," Fletcher urged that "states and parties to conflict must protect humanitarians, uphold international law, and prosecute those responsible." The turmoil in Gaza notably contributes to this spike, with over 320 humanitarian workers killed since October 7, 2023, predominantly from the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The dangers for humanitarian workers extend well beyond Gaza, with harassment, kidnappings, and arbitrary detentions rampant globally. Nations such as Afghanistan, South Sudan, and Yemen report particularly high incidents. This violence against aid workers mirrors a worrying trend affecting civilians, as over 33,000 civilian deaths were documented in armed conflicts in the previous year, a remarkable 72% increase from 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)