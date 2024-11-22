Left Menu

Dutch Court Faces Pressure Over Arms Exports Amid Accusations of Genocide in Gaza

Pro-Palestinian organizations in the Netherlands are taking legal action against the Dutch government, demanding an end to arms exports to Israel, which they accuse of committing genocide in Gaza. The coalition argues that the Netherlands is obligated under international law to prevent such violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:55 IST
Dutch Court Faces Pressure Over Arms Exports Amid Accusations of Genocide in Gaza
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In a significant legal move, a coalition of Pro-Palestinian organizations has filed a lawsuit against the Dutch government, demanding a halt to arms exports to Israel. The move comes amidst accusations that the Netherlands is failing to prevent what they describe as a 'genocide' in Gaza, reported Al Jazeera.

Representing the coalition, lawyer Wout Albers addressed the civil court in The Hague, asserting the Dutch state's accountability for not adhering to international law and failing to oppose Israel's alleged violations against Palestinians. Albers declared, 'Israel is guilty of genocide and apartheid,' accusing it of using Dutch weapons in its military operations.

The coalition, which includes Dutch and Palestinian groups, insists on a ban on weapon exports and trade ties that support Israel's actions. Their demands align with previous International Court of Justice rulings against Palestine's occupation. With responsive action from the International Criminal Court against key Israeli figures, the case underscores escalating legal tensions over the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024