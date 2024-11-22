Dutch Court Faces Pressure Over Arms Exports Amid Accusations of Genocide in Gaza

In a significant legal move, a coalition of Pro-Palestinian organizations has filed a lawsuit against the Dutch government, demanding a halt to arms exports to Israel. The move comes amidst accusations that the Netherlands is failing to prevent what they describe as a 'genocide' in Gaza, reported Al Jazeera.

Representing the coalition, lawyer Wout Albers addressed the civil court in The Hague, asserting the Dutch state's accountability for not adhering to international law and failing to oppose Israel's alleged violations against Palestinians. Albers declared, 'Israel is guilty of genocide and apartheid,' accusing it of using Dutch weapons in its military operations.

The coalition, which includes Dutch and Palestinian groups, insists on a ban on weapon exports and trade ties that support Israel's actions. Their demands align with previous International Court of Justice rulings against Palestine's occupation. With responsive action from the International Criminal Court against key Israeli figures, the case underscores escalating legal tensions over the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)