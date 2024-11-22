Left Menu

Tragic Gun Attack in Pakistan's Kurram Claims 45 Lives

A gun attack on passenger vehicles in Pakistan's Kurram district has killed 45 people, with 37 injured still receiving treatment in hospitals. The attack, attributed to a land dispute, highlights ongoing sectarian violence. Journalist Janan Hussain was among the deceased. Authorities expect the death toll to rise further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:25 IST
Tragic Gun Attack in Pakistan's Kurram Claims 45 Lives
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A deadly gun attack in Pakistan's Kurram district has resulted in 45 fatalities, according to ARY News. Local authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer, promptly arrived at the scene. Police official Yar Muhammad confirmed the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

ARY News reports indicate that over 37 individuals are being treated for injuries across several district hospitals. Victims have been transported to Parachinar for funeral arrangements. Among the deceased is journalist Janan Hussain, who was returning from Malaysia when the convoy he was traveling with was ambushed.

In a social media post, journalist Hamid Mir expressed his condolences for Hussain, marking him as the tenth journalist killed in Pakistan this year. Police and hospital sources confirm the victims include security personnel, women, and children. The estimated 200-vehicle convoy was making its way from Parachinar to Peshawar when gunmen attacked.

The motive remains unclaimed, although local authorities link the violence to a simmering land dispute. This attack underscores the troubling sectarian violence between Shiite and Sunni Muslim tribes in the Kurram district. The local Toori tribe has declared a three-day mourning period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024