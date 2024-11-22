Tragic Gun Attack in Pakistan's Kurram Claims 45 Lives

A deadly gun attack in Pakistan's Kurram district has resulted in 45 fatalities, according to ARY News. Local authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer, promptly arrived at the scene. Police official Yar Muhammad confirmed the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

ARY News reports indicate that over 37 individuals are being treated for injuries across several district hospitals. Victims have been transported to Parachinar for funeral arrangements. Among the deceased is journalist Janan Hussain, who was returning from Malaysia when the convoy he was traveling with was ambushed.

In a social media post, journalist Hamid Mir expressed his condolences for Hussain, marking him as the tenth journalist killed in Pakistan this year. Police and hospital sources confirm the victims include security personnel, women, and children. The estimated 200-vehicle convoy was making its way from Parachinar to Peshawar when gunmen attacked.

The motive remains unclaimed, although local authorities link the violence to a simmering land dispute. This attack underscores the troubling sectarian violence between Shiite and Sunni Muslim tribes in the Kurram district. The local Toori tribe has declared a three-day mourning period.

