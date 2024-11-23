Pakistan Mourns Kurram Tragedy Amidst National Protests
Following a terror attack in Kurram, Pakistan's MWM leader declared three days of mourning. Nationwide protests erupted condemning the fatal assault. Despite security presence, attacks occurred, sparking calls for swift justice and national reflection on security failures, with sectarian tensions also under scrutiny.
In the wake of a deadly terror attack in Kurram, the central chairman of the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri announced a three-day period of national mourning. Protests erupted across Sindh and other major cities, echoing a collective condemnation against the attack, which claimed at least 42 lives.
The Kurram attack marked another violent episode in the district, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The assault followed a similar attack in the same area just days earlier, further raising security concerns. MWM organized protest rallies in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur, with leaders expressing grief over the tragedy and criticizing the security measures in place.
Speakers, including Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, lamented the loss of lives, branding the attack as part of a wider conspiracy. He highlighted the continuous targeting of Kurram by militants, stressing the need for urgent action. Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami's Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called for a grand jirga to address sectarian tensions and underscored the broader socio-political implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
