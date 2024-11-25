Economic Toll of Protests: Pakistan Faces Major Financial Strain

In a recent press conference, Pakistan's finance minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, shed light on the considerable economic losses stemming from opposition-led protests, as covered by ARY News. The protests, orchestrated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, aim to demand the release of its incarcerated founder and ex-premier, Imran Khan. Aurangzeb emphasized the protests' escalating financial toll, stressing the urgent need for political stability to safeguard the economy.

According to ARY News, the opposition-induced disruptions and lockdowns inflict daily financial damages exceeding PKR 190 billion. These protests obstruct tax revenue, disrupt business functions, and undermine exports. Moreover, the government incurs additional expenses to uphold law and order. The finance minister pointed out that sectors like IT and telecommunications face economic challenges, as shutdowns interfere with social and digital activities.

Reports from Pakistan's Ministry of Finance reveal a daily GDP loss of PKR 144 billion due to the protests, with export setbacks accounting for PKR 26 billion. A drop in foreign direct investment adds another PKR 3 billion to the losses. Aurangzeb also noted that provincial economies are hit hard, with the agricultural sector bleeding PKR 26 billion daily, while the industrial sector loses over PKR 20 billion.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, criticized PTI leadership for their apparent disinterest in freeing Imran Khan. Malik highlighted the government's focus on public concerns, citing achievements like inflation control and stock market highs. He urged national unity against extremism, referencing protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Parachinar. Malik also questioned the absence of senior PTI figures in protests across Punjab's major cities.

"What happened to his Do-or-Die rally today? There are voices everywhere saying 'Arrest me, take me in.' Where are all the senior PTI leaders? No rallies are visible in Punjab, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala," Malik remarked. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)