Imran Khan’s Wife Pushes for His Release Amid Nationwide Protests

Bushra Bibi, the wife of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has called for his immediate release as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, founded by Khan, organizes extensive protests nationwide. PTI convoys are converging on Islamabad in response to what they term a 'Final Call' for their leader's release, as reported by Dawn.

Addressing supporters near the Hazara Interchange, Bibi vowed that the protest march would persist until Khan was released. She urged supporters to continue their efforts, stating, "This is not just about my husband but about the country and its leader." Bibi is actively participating in the convoy led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Amin Ali Gandapur.

Meanwhile, the government's Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, declared that numerous PTI leaders are volunteering for arrest to avoid joining the protests. He cited internal party divisions, notably between Bushra Bibi and Chief Minister Gandapur, alleging that PTI's true aim is to secure a judicial concession for Khan, a move the government claims it cannot grant.

