Left Menu

Imran Khan’s Wife Pushes for His Release Amid Nationwide Protests

Bushra Bibi, wife of jailed ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan, demands his release as PTI convoys head to Islamabad for protests. She vows to continue until his freedom. Internal PTI divisions and leaders seeking arrest highlight political tensions during this pivotal movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:02 IST
Imran Khan’s Wife Pushes for His Release Amid Nationwide Protests
Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf party's supporters protesting for Imran Khan's release (Photo/X@PTIofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Bushra Bibi, the wife of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has called for his immediate release as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, founded by Khan, organizes extensive protests nationwide. PTI convoys are converging on Islamabad in response to what they term a 'Final Call' for their leader's release, as reported by Dawn.

Addressing supporters near the Hazara Interchange, Bibi vowed that the protest march would persist until Khan was released. She urged supporters to continue their efforts, stating, "This is not just about my husband but about the country and its leader." Bibi is actively participating in the convoy led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Amin Ali Gandapur.

Meanwhile, the government's Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, declared that numerous PTI leaders are volunteering for arrest to avoid joining the protests. He cited internal party divisions, notably between Bushra Bibi and Chief Minister Gandapur, alleging that PTI's true aim is to secure a judicial concession for Khan, a move the government claims it cannot grant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024