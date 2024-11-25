Madhya Pradesh CM Engages UK Parliament for Economic Collaboration

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was warmly received at the British Parliament, where productive discussions focused on enhancing economic ties with the United Kingdom. Currently on a six-day tour of the UK and Germany, Yadav aims to boost industrial growth and attract foreign investment to his state.

The visit, underscored by a comprehensive tour of the historic Parliament buildings and discussions with Baroness Verma, signifies the deepening strategic partnership between Madhya Pradesh and the UK. Both sides exchanged views on shared democratic values and potential collaboration in trade and investment.

The chief minister also highlighted Madhya Pradesh's capabilities in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and food processing. His initiatives aim to position the state as a prime investment destination for British businesses, with further diplomatic engagements planned in Germany to strengthen ties with industry leaders and government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)