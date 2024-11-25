Left Menu

Kiryat Shmona Mayor Condemns Potential Ceasefire with Hezbollah

Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern criticized a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, warning it could endanger Israel's northern regions. He questioned the decision, arguing it jeopardizes security and revokes military gains against Hezbollah. The agreement includes ceasefire terms and Hezbollah's withdrawal, monitored by international teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:11 IST
Kiryat Shmona Mayor Condemns Potential Ceasefire with Hezbollah
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a strong critique of a possible ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern cautioned that such an agreement risks destabilizing Israel's northern front, drawing parallels to the deadly attacks on October 7th. Stern emphasized his bewilderment at shifting from a strategy of total military victory to what he termed as total surrender.

Stern expressed deep concerns for the 22,000 residents of his city, forewarning that they might face returning to a 'destroyed city without security and without a future.' The tentative agreement reportedly involves a reciprocal ceasefire and the withdrawal of Hezbollah and Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, an area delineated under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

Additional stipulations include international oversight led by the United States, while Israeli forces retain the authority to respond if the ceasefire terms are breached. The backdrop of this controversy is a series of escalations, beginning with the October 7th assaults and continuing with persistent rocket attacks by Hezbollah on northern Israeli communities, displacing over 68,000 residents. The enduring conflict has claimed over 1,200 lives and resulted in numerous hostages being taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024