Israel and Lebanon Edge Closer to Ceasefire Amid Ongoing Tensions

The Israeli cabinet is poised for a crucial meeting to deliberate over a proposed ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. Slated to convene at the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv, the meeting marks a significant step amid escalating tensions and ongoing negotiations, according to a report by the Times of Israel.

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated his tentative approval, several Israeli concerns linger. The proposal's details, yet to be finalized and communicated to the Lebanese government, remain points of negotiation. Unresolved issues continue to mar prospects of a finalized agreement despite positive negotiations, as reported by CNN citing knowledgeable sources.

Internal Israeli opposition further complicates the potential for peace. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir criticized the potential deal, while former war cabinet member Benny Gantz urged transparency on the ceasefire details. The move comes against the backdrop of a prolonged conflict ignited last year by a Hezbollah attack, leading to a substantial military response from Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)