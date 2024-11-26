Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Pushes Global Investment in London

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engages with the Indian diaspora in London, urging investments in the rapidly-growing Indian state. His interactions highlight the state's potential, fostering collaborations with UK stakeholders eager to explore opportunities for trade and bilateral growth between both nations, according to key diaspora members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:36 IST
Members of the Indian Diaspora lauding CM Yadav's efforts to bring investments into Madhya Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant push for international investment, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged with members of the Indian diaspora in London. He emphasized the promising opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, urging UK investors to consider the growing state's potential.

Rajesh Agarwal, former Deputy Mayor of London, expressed enthusiasm regarding the CM's visit, underscoring its importance in spotlighting Madhya Pradesh's rapid growth to UK businesses. Emphasizing Indo-British trade, Manish Tiwari, Founder of Friends of Madhya Pradesh, noted the event's purpose in highlighting the CM's vision.

Former UK MP Virendra Sharma highlighted the role of the diaspora in strengthening Indo-British relations, advocating for mutual investments. CM Yadav's seven-day visit alongside senior state officers aims to solidify meaningful collaborations and promote industrial development in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

