Madhya Pradesh Pushes Global Investment in London

In a significant push for international investment, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged with members of the Indian diaspora in London. He emphasized the promising opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, urging UK investors to consider the growing state's potential.

Rajesh Agarwal, former Deputy Mayor of London, expressed enthusiasm regarding the CM's visit, underscoring its importance in spotlighting Madhya Pradesh's rapid growth to UK businesses. Emphasizing Indo-British trade, Manish Tiwari, Founder of Friends of Madhya Pradesh, noted the event's purpose in highlighting the CM's vision.

Former UK MP Virendra Sharma highlighted the role of the diaspora in strengthening Indo-British relations, advocating for mutual investments. CM Yadav's seven-day visit alongside senior state officers aims to solidify meaningful collaborations and promote industrial development in Madhya Pradesh.

