Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Bangladesh: Lawyer's Death Sparks Protests

In Bangladesh's Chittagong, a lawyer’s death amid protests following the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das escalates tensions. The incident prompts a suspension of court activities and leads to nationwide protests demanding the leader's release, raising concerns over Bangladesh’s commitment to human rights and freedom of expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:39 IST
Tensions Escalate in Bangladesh: Lawyer's Death Sparks Protests
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In the wake of a lawyer's death in Chittagong, Bangladesh, tensions have mounted following the contentious arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. The incident unfolded on Tuesday and has since triggered widespread protests across the city and beyond.

Saiful Islam Alif, the lawyer in question, was reportedly killed amid clashes surrounding the arrest. Although the motives remain unclear, his death has prompted the Chittagong Bar Association to take a hard stance, suspending court activities in protest on Wednesday.

The unrest stems from a court rejection of Chinmoy Brahmachari's bail, followed by his imprisonment on charges of sedition. This has drawn sharp criticism from Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Unity Council, among others, and raised concerns about the country's international standing regarding human rights and freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024