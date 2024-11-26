Left Menu

Empowering Future: Dubai Forum Focuses on Women's Impact in Transport

Dubai's Global Women's Forum emphasized women's roles in shaping future transport trends. Hosted by Dubai Women Establishment, RTA experts discussed strategies for gender balance through innovation and technology. The forum explored women's contributions to decision-making and advancing inclusive workplace environments in the transport and infrastructure sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:51 IST
Global Women's Forum Dubai discusses 'Future Transport Trends Supporting Gender Balance (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Global Women's Forum in Dubai, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, drew significant participation from various organizations. This year's theme, 'The Power of Influence,' highlighted the critical discussions revolving around the role of women in the transport sector.

Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency at Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, shared insights on transportation trends and gender balance. Emphasizing the necessity of female involvement, the session delved into how technology can facilitate inclusive transport solutions and a balanced work environment.

Key topics included the digital transformation's influence and developing supportive policies for women in infrastructure projects. The forum showcased the progression of sustainable transport trends and their benefits for female professionals, underlining digital innovation as a catalyst for change across various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

