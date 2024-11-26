Empowering Future: Dubai Forum Focuses on Women's Impact in Transport

The Global Women's Forum in Dubai, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, drew significant participation from various organizations. This year's theme, 'The Power of Influence,' highlighted the critical discussions revolving around the role of women in the transport sector.

Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency at Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, shared insights on transportation trends and gender balance. Emphasizing the necessity of female involvement, the session delved into how technology can facilitate inclusive transport solutions and a balanced work environment.

Key topics included the digital transformation's influence and developing supportive policies for women in infrastructure projects. The forum showcased the progression of sustainable transport trends and their benefits for female professionals, underlining digital innovation as a catalyst for change across various industries.

