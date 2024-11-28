Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Pakistani Journalist's Arrest

Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan was arrested amid accusations of confrontation with police in Islamabad. His whereabouts remain unclear, sparking human rights concerns and claims of abduction. The incident has drawn criticism from media watchdogs and human rights organizations demanding his immediate release.

Updated: 28-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:08 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Pakistani Journalist's Arrest
Pak Journalist Matiullah Jan arrested. (Photo: X/ @Matiullahjan919). Image Credit: ANI
In a tense encounter, Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan was arrested on Thursday at a security checkpoint in Islamabad, according to The Express Tribune. The arrest followed an alleged altercation involving Jan's failure to stop his vehicle, resulting in a constable's injury.

The FIR filed against Jan claims he seized the officer's weapon and threatened violence while police alleged inebriation on his part. Jan was subsequently detained, with proceedings set for an anti-terrorism court appearance later today.

Allegations of his disappearance have raised alarm, with Human Rights Lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Jan's son Abdul Razzaq both asserting that Jan is missing, despite police custody claims. Concerns are echoed by the CPJ and HRCP, both demanding his unconditional release and denouncing tactics to muzzle journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

