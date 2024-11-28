India Urges Bangladesh to Safeguard Hindu Minorities Amid Rising Attacks
India has voiced its concerns over increasing violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, highlighting attacks on temples. The Indian government has urged Bangladesh to protect all citizens and ensure their security. Recent incidents include thefts from sacred sites and legal actions causing public uproar.
India has expressed grave concerns about the rising violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, urging the nation to protect these vulnerable communities and their places of worship. This appeal follows several reported attacks on temples, including significant incidents in Dhaka and Satkhira.
Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirit Vardhan Singh, informed the Rajya Sabha that Bangladesh bears the 'primary responsibility' for safeguarding the lives and liberties of all its citizens, including minorities. High-profile cases, like the theft of a crown from the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple—a gift from Indian PM Narendra Modi—have intensified tensions.
The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari on sedition charges, along with a controversial petition to ban ISKCON, has further fueled public outrage, highlighting the delicate communal situation in Bangladesh. The Indian government continues to press these issues diplomatically.
