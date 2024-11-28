Left Menu

Australia's Visa Fee Hike Puts Indian Students in a Bind

The Indian government has raised concerns with Australia over a significant increase in student visa fees from AUD 710 to AUD 1600, which could financially burden Indian students. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, highlighted the issue to the Parliament, emphasizing strengthening educational ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has expressed serious concerns over the steep rise in student visa fees for international students imposed by the Australian government. As announced by the Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Australia hiked the fees from AUD 710 to AUD 1600, effective July 1, 2024.

Minister Singh addressed the Indian Parliament, responding to Congress MP Neeraj Dangi's inquiry regarding the issue. He acknowledged that this dramatic increase could create significant financial challenges for Indian students aspiring to study in Australia, and confirmed that the Indian government has already initiated discussions with Australian authorities.

The hike in visa fees has sparked widespread concern about the affordability and accessibility of education in Australia, particularly affecting students from India. Singh underlined the importance of the educational partnership between India and Australia, which forms a vital part of their bilateral relationship, including economic, academic, and cultural ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

