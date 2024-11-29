China's Military Crackdown: Xi's Battle Against Corruption Intensifies

China's defense ministry has announced that Admiral Miao Hua, a senior military official and member of the Central Military Commission (CMC), is under investigation for corruption. This move marks the latest development in President Xi Jinping's ongoing campaign against corruption among top military ranks, CNN reported.

Miao, a key figure within the Political Work Department of the CMC, is known for his close ties to Xi, having previously collaborated with him in Fujian province. This announcement follows the Financial Times' report that Defense Minister Dong Jun is also under scrutiny for corruption, allegations dismissed by the Chinese Defense Ministry as baseless fabrications.

Xi's anti-corruption drive has significantly reshaped leadership within China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), leading to the removal of high-ranking officials connected to the Rocket Force division. These efforts are part of Xi's strategy to enhance the PLA's prowess while tackling internal corruption challenges, a task far from complete within the military.

