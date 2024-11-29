Left Menu

China's Military Crackdown: Xi's Battle Against Corruption Intensifies

China's military faces another crackdown as Admiral Miao Hua is investigated for corruption, expanding President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign targeting the military elite. The move comes amidst efforts to strengthen the People's Liberation Army amid regional territorial tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:33 IST
China's Military Crackdown: Xi's Battle Against Corruption Intensifies
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's defense ministry has announced that Admiral Miao Hua, a senior military official and member of the Central Military Commission (CMC), is under investigation for corruption. This move marks the latest development in President Xi Jinping's ongoing campaign against corruption among top military ranks, CNN reported.

Miao, a key figure within the Political Work Department of the CMC, is known for his close ties to Xi, having previously collaborated with him in Fujian province. This announcement follows the Financial Times' report that Defense Minister Dong Jun is also under scrutiny for corruption, allegations dismissed by the Chinese Defense Ministry as baseless fabrications.

Xi's anti-corruption drive has significantly reshaped leadership within China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), leading to the removal of high-ranking officials connected to the Rocket Force division. These efforts are part of Xi's strategy to enhance the PLA's prowess while tackling internal corruption challenges, a task far from complete within the military.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024