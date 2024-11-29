Left Menu

Baloch Delegation Urges UN for Human Rights Investigation in Balochistan

Representatives from Baloch organizations, during a UN meeting in Geneva, demanded an investigation into human rights abuses in Balochistan. They presented evidence of enforced disappearances, torture, and racial profiling. The delegation urged repercussions on Pakistan's EU trade benefits and stressed the need for international intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:08 IST
Baloch Delegation Urges UN for Human Rights Investigation in Balochistan
Baloch representative to the United Nations Munir Mengal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During a recent meeting in Geneva, representatives from the Baloch Voice Association and Baloch People's Congress urged the UN Committee on Racial Discrimination and Torture to investigate human rights violations in Balochistan. They presented detailed reports and video evidence showcasing systematic abuses faced by the Baloch population.

The delegates highlighted alarming issues such as enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and ethnic discrimination. Particularly targeted have been the families of missing persons affiliated with the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons, who have faced harsh intimidation and violence from Pakistani state forces and intelligence.

Munir Mengal, representing the Baloch at the United Nations, condemned Pakistan's violation of international human rights conventions, calling for urgent intervention. The delegation emphasized the racial profiling experienced by Baloch students and urged the UN to assess the situation on the ground. They also suggested linking Pakistan's trade privileges with the EU to an independent investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

