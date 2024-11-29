Baloch Delegation Urges UN for Human Rights Investigation in Balochistan

During a recent meeting in Geneva, representatives from the Baloch Voice Association and Baloch People's Congress urged the UN Committee on Racial Discrimination and Torture to investigate human rights violations in Balochistan. They presented detailed reports and video evidence showcasing systematic abuses faced by the Baloch population.

The delegates highlighted alarming issues such as enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and ethnic discrimination. Particularly targeted have been the families of missing persons affiliated with the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons, who have faced harsh intimidation and violence from Pakistani state forces and intelligence.

Munir Mengal, representing the Baloch at the United Nations, condemned Pakistan's violation of international human rights conventions, calling for urgent intervention. The delegation emphasized the racial profiling experienced by Baloch students and urged the UN to assess the situation on the ground. They also suggested linking Pakistan's trade privileges with the EU to an independent investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)