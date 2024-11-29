Youth Dialogue Sparks Future of UAE-India Relations

In a landmark dialogue aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of UAE-India relations through youth initiatives, UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, engaged with a delegation from India's Confederation of Young Leaders (CYL) in New Delhi. This event revolved around the theme, "Celebrating the Tapestry of India-UAE Relations and the Way Forward for a Youth-Led Shared Future." Alshaali and CYL engaged in an insightful discussion covering economic, political, and cultural topics within UAE-India collaborations.

Ambassador Alshaali used the platform to emphasize the UAE's commitment to youth empowerment as a cornerstone for the nation's ongoing development. He highlighted that the UAE's leadership has consistently paved the way for the youth by providing access to premier education and creating substantial employment opportunities, recognizing young people as pivotal to shaping future bilateral relations.

Expressing a strong commitment to fostering these relations, Alshaali emphasized, "Youth are the voice of today, and the future of tomorrow." The dialogue witnessed participation from CYL representatives across diverse sectors in India, who expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation with UAE counterparts, focusing on youth-led initiatives to bolster bilateral ties. The Confederation of Young Leaders of India stands as a prominent institution in youth empowerment and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)