Honoring Heroes: UAE's Commemoration Day Tribute

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasizes the undying legacy of UAE's martyrs on Commemoration Day. Their sacrifices, a testament to patriotism and loyalty, inspire current and future generations. Special tributes were paid to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the families of fallen heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:33 IST
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, highlighted the timeless inspiration drawn from the UAE's martyrs on Commemoration Day. Observed annually on November 30, the day honors the sacrifices made by military personnel, healthcare workers, and other service members who laid down their lives for the nation.

The Vice President praised the families of the martyrs, acknowledging their deep commitment to fostering a love for the nation and Emirati traditions among new generations. He emphasized the honor and unwavering courage of these families, whose sacrifices ensure the enduring strength of Emirati identity.

Sheikh Mohammed also extended admiration to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his dedication to the welfare of martyrs' families. He underscored the importance of supporting these families through various national initiatives, reinforcing patriotism across both civil and military sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

