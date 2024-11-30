Tensions Escalate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Governor's Rule Speculations

Tensions are mounting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur firmly warned the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government against imposing governor's rule. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, undeterred by threats, has escalated protests following a crackdown on demonstrators in Islamabad, according to Geo News.

Speaking outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar, Gandapur stated, "Imposition of governor's rule or emergency cannot hold us back," following federal cabinet discussions about this option, though no consensus was reached. The federal government's Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, recently addressed this in a 'Capital Talk' program.

Meanwhile, PTI's protests led by Gandapur continue despite criticism from the ruling coalition, with demands for the release of political prisoners including former PM Imran Khan. Nearly 1,000 PTI workers have been arrested, according to claims, creating a volatile environment across Islamabad and nearby areas.

