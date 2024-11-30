Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Governor's Rule Speculations

Amid growing tensions, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur warns the federal government against imposing governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His comments follow recent crackdowns on PTI protesters in Islamabad. While no consensus has been reached on the governor's rule, debates continue as the PTI advocates for Imran Khan's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:09 IST
Tensions Escalate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Governor's Rule Speculations
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (File Image) (Photo credit: X/ @PTIofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tensions are mounting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur firmly warned the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government against imposing governor's rule. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, undeterred by threats, has escalated protests following a crackdown on demonstrators in Islamabad, according to Geo News.

Speaking outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar, Gandapur stated, "Imposition of governor's rule or emergency cannot hold us back," following federal cabinet discussions about this option, though no consensus was reached. The federal government's Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, recently addressed this in a 'Capital Talk' program.

Meanwhile, PTI's protests led by Gandapur continue despite criticism from the ruling coalition, with demands for the release of political prisoners including former PM Imran Khan. Nearly 1,000 PTI workers have been arrested, according to claims, creating a volatile environment across Islamabad and nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024