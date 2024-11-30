Corruption Plagues Education in PoGB Amid Empty Promises
In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district, rampant corruption taints educational reforms, with mafias diverting substantial funds. Lacking basic amenities, students suffer, while systemic issues like infrastructure deficiencies persist. Public funds meant for improvement disappear into officials' pockets, leaving promises of educational progress unfulfilled.
In the Diamer district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, educational reforms have become synonymous with corruption, reports Markhor Times. The region, earmarked for development, has instead become a hub for fraudulent activities, with powerful mafias channeling significant funds into their coffers under the guise of education.
Students, especially those at Girls Degree College Chilas, grapple with appalling conditions due to missing basic amenities, according to the publication. Despite funds purportedly allocated for improvements, clean water and proper sanitation remain luxuries, with corruption siphoning resources away. A student described unbearable washroom conditions, stating, "There's no cleaner, and the stench is unbearable."
The endemic issues in Gilgit-Baltistan highlight longstanding challenges, reflecting broader issues like infrastructure inadequacies and high unemployment. Despite claims about locals' disinterest in education, students struggle within these dire conditions, yet officials continue profiting amidst unfulfilled educational promises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
