Tension Rises: ISKCON Monks Arrested and Vandalism in Bangladesh

ISKCON Kolkata claims that two monks and a secretary were arrested by Bangladeshi authorities. The situation in Bangladesh is tense following the sedition charge against spiritual preacher Chinmoy Krishna Das. Reports of vandalism against ISKCON centers and targeted attacks on minorities have prompted India to express concern over rising violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:27 IST
Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata Radha Raman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ISKCON Kolkata has alleged that Bangladeshi authorities have detained two monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, alongside the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Vice President Radha Raman reported the arrests, which occurred as the monks were returning from a visit to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was accused of sedition on November 25.

Radha Raman, the Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, stated, 'On November 29, while Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari were returning from their visit to Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, police detained them. Reports also indicate the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das's secretary,' he said in a self-made video. Raman further noted that an ISKCON center in Bangladesh has been vandalized amid ongoing unrest.

'Rioters have targeted and vandalized an ISKCON center in Bangladesh. Such incidents persist, leaving us feeling powerless,' he expressed, urging ISKCON followers to pray for Bangladesh's minority populations. The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das sparked tension following his alleged act of hoisting a saffron flag above the national flag in Chittagong on October 25, leading to clashes and unrest.

Violence erupted on November 27, resulting in the death of a lawyer during clashes between police and Das's alleged followers in Chattogram Court Building. India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed worry over the increasing extremist rhetoric and incidents of violence in Bangladesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that India had 'consistently and strongly' raised concerns about targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities with the Bangladesh government. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh's interim government to fulfill its responsibilities in safeguarding minorities.

Jaiswal remarked on the minority situation in Bangladesh: 'India has clearly stated our concerns regarding threats to Hindus and other minorities. The interim government must uphold their duty to protect all minorities. Rising extremist rhetoric and violence cannot be dismissed as mere media exaggerations. We call on Bangladesh to take definitive steps to protect minorities and safeguard their interests.' (ANI)

