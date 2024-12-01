Left Menu

Imran Khan Convicted: Lahore ATC Rules in May 9 Violence Cases

A Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court convicted Imran Khan for inciting violence during the May 9 events. Strong evidence included audio and video recordings and witness testimonies. The court dismissed bail on multiple related charges, citing planning and directive for violence by Khan despite his defense argument of being in custody.

01-12-2024
Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has found former Prime Minister Imran Khan guilty of inciting violence on May 9, 2023, leading to the revocation of his bail in eight related cases. According to The Express Tribune, the judgement was rendered by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill, who cited compelling audio and video evidence presented by the prosecution linking Khan to the violent incidents.

The court revealed witness testimonies of a conspiracy hatched at Zaman Park, where Khan allegedly instructed his followers to act. Although the defence maintained that Khan was in custody during the events, the court determined that the conspiracy was orchestrated prior to his detention, aiming to disrupt state operations ahead of his anticipated arrest, The Express Tribune reported.

The charges against Khan extended beyond mere incitement; the court highlighted his role in directing assaults on military and government properties. Action taken by his supporters, per Khan's alleged instructions, led to attacks on military installations, government buildings, and assaults on police personnel. Furthermore, the prosecution's evidence, including recordings of undercover officers, corroborated Khan's role in the conspiracy, according to The Express Tribune. Consequently, the ATC revoked Khan's bail in light of his conviction related to the May 9 occurrences, also noted by the Lahore High Court during its review of PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry's bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

